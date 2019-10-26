HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

COOP LOOP – 1 p.m. 19th annual 5k & 10k race through streets of Cooperstown. Registration 11:30-12:30 a.m. Cost, $30/adult for 5k, $35/adult for 10K, day of race. Win prizes for costumes with categories from scariest, to funniest, to best. Starts, ends at Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2019-coop-loop-5k-10k-race/

FENCING – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Oneonta fencing club hosts tournament. Come participate or watch. Foil at 9 a.m., Epee at Noon. Sabre at 3 p.m. Chase Back Gym, SUNY Oneonta.

MALLOWEEN – Noon – 2 p.m. Enjoy fun crafts, games, snacks, and costume contest at 1. Followed by Zumba Fright Fest. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

BALLET – 12:55 p.m. Direct from Moscow, showing of Bolshoi Ballet production of “Raymonda.” Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

HIKE – 1 – 4:30 p.m. Enjoy walk through woods rich in beauty & history, stop by mud lake, spectacular 30’ waterfall, more. Learn stories about the property before it was a state park with guide Steve Riddell. Bring water, snack (or light lunch). Meet at Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Rd., Oneonta. 607-282-4087 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/up-and-over-mud-lake/

FILM – 1 & 6:30 p.m. Presenting “Spiderman: Far From Home.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

DROP OFF – 1 – 6 p.m. Bring your carved pumpkins (with candles) to show at the Pumpkin Glow. Cooperstown Art Associaiton, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/pumpkin-glow.html

ZUMBA – 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Enjoy fun dance at fright fest. Includes bake sale to benefit Oneonta YMCA. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org

HALLOWEEN COMEDY – 2 p.m. Theatrical performance ‘Blithe Spirits,’ farcical tale of novelist who becomes haunted by the spirits of his 2 dead wives after a seance. Performed by Catskill Community Players, written by Noel Coward in 1941. General admission, $18. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. 607-397-8500 or visit catskillplayers.org

PUMPKIN GLOW – 6 – 7 p.m. See carved pumpkins on display, enjoy treats, cider, spooky stories by Bruce Markusen. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/pumpkin-glow.html

AUDITIONS – 7 p.m. Audition for role in comedic play. Includes openings for men & women aged 20s to 70s. Performances will be January 24 – February 2. Play will be “Harvey” about a woman committing her brother to a sanitarium only to have the staff believe she is the patient and hilarity ensues. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/GEStevensOneonta/

PRESENTATION – 7 p.m. Hartwick Alumn, Adrienne Spinozzi, returns to present ““Building a Collection,” about her work as Assistant Research Curator at The Met’s American Wing. Free, open to public, reservations requested. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College. 607-431-4432 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/spinozzi-01-to-bring-met-expertise-to-hartwick-college/

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Theatrical Performance “Gruesome Playground Injuries” about An accident prone dare devil and a corrosive masochist as they navigate friendship, love, and the squishy things in between. Hamblin Theater, Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta.