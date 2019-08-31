HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ARTS FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fine Arts On The Lawn presents artists showing, selling works, hosting demonstrations, more. Concurrent with exhibits “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” & “Keeping It Real” solo exhibit of stone lithography by Amy Silberkleit. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

ARTISANS FEST – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Find beautiful items hand made by NY artisans, enjoy food, entertainment, more. Lawn, Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info

MUSIC – 11 a.m. Hyzer Hillbillies perform folk and bluegrass music. Franklin Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-2672 or visit franklinlocal.org/franklin-farmers-market-13th-season/

FAIR – Noon – 6 p.m. Enjoy music, food, family fun from Hanzolo, a rummage sale, silent auction, art show, artisan vendors, more. West Kortright Center, 49 W. Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/west-kortright-fair-2019/

FILM – 1 & 6:30 p.m. Presenting “The Dead Don’t Die.” Cost, $3/person. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta.

CONCERT – 2 p.m. Enjoy classic music Virtuosic & Intimate pleasure with The Millenium Strings of the Magic Mountain Music Farm includes works by Beethoven, Debussy, Bach, Bartock, others. Free, open to public. First Presbyterian Church, St. Rt. 51, Gilbertsville. 607-263-2304.

CONCERT – 5 p.m. Enjoy evening of great songs from many genres performed by Julian Fleisher and Friends. Free admission. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/julian-fleisher-and-friends/