HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

FARM CLASS – 5 – 7 p.m. Learn about sheep, goat nutrition for this season when the farmer is solely responsible for the feed with Dr. Tatiana Stanton, Small Ruminant Specialist from Cornell University. Cost, $5/person. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 315-866-7920 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/01/21/sheep-goat-nutrition-101

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

9:30-9:50 a.m. Town Hall, 3966 NY-23, West Oneonta.

10:10-10:50 a.m. Little Lambs Children Center, 383 Co Rd 11, Oneonta.

12:20-12:45 p.m. Methodist Church, 811 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek.

1:15-1:35 p.m. Methodist Church, 2343 NY-205, Mt Vision.

2:10-2:30 p.m. Firehouse, 116 County Rd 4, Wells Bridge. www.4cls.org or call 607-723-8236