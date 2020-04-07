HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

BLOOD DRIVE – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donate blood, help the hospitals to save lives. Appointments required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus–covid-19–and-blood-donation.html

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

INVASIVE SPECIES – 11 a.m. – Noon. ‘Invaders From…Earth? Invasive Species Dos & Don’ts’ overview of impacts of invasive species impacts on local land, waters with Jeff O’Handley. Register on website for Zoom conference. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/invaders-from-earth-invasive-species-dos-and-donts/

LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channel on YouTube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL – 3 p.m. Jim Barber to host town halls on Facebook & YouTube. Submit questions at info@jimbarberforsenate.org and tune in to learn about the candidate to represent State Senate district 51. Visit to participate www.facebook.com/JimBarberforSenate/

WHAT I LEARNED – 11 a.m. Hanford Mills presents lively, fun exploration on Mill topics from water power, simple machines, more for kids & parents with education coordinator Luke Murphy on Facebook Live. Bring your questions & have fun. www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum/

PRESENTATION – 9 – 10 p.m. Learn about ‘Making Relationships Matter’ with David Coleman, The Dating Doctor. SUNY Oneonta event. Join Microsoft meeting id # 142 891 947#

