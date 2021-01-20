HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Online Tribute To Miners 01-21-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

MUSIC ONLINE – 8 p.m. “Thank You For Your Service: Songs Of Mineworkers And Their Families” concert by John O’Connor to celebrate mineworkers throughout US history. Presented by the Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/ for info.

ENERGY AUDITS – 11 a.m. “GJGNY Energy Study for Small Business and Not-for-Profit” presented by Adam Boese, The Daylight Savings Company Learn about low cost energy audits for businesses with >100 employees and not-for-profits from the people who do the audits. Free, registration for Zoom required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/gjgny-energy-study-for-small-business-and-not-for-profit/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Donors will be entered for chance to attend the Superbowl in 2022. St. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

FOOD PANTRY – 3:30 p.m. – gone. Drive-Thru food pantry open to households in Cherry Valley-Springfield, Richfield Springs, & Sharon Springs. Do not arrive before 3 to allow for school dismissal. Cherry Valley Springfield Central School, 597 Co. Rd. 54, Cherry Valley. 607-264-3265 or visit www.cvscs.org