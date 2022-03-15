HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Songs From The Heart’ with the USAF Heritage of America Bands 03-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

HERITAGE CONCERT – 7 p.m. Public Concert of Love songs celebrating Romance, Service, and America presented by the USAF Heritage of America bands. Free, proof of vaccine, masks, & id required. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.facebook.com/foothillsoneonta/timeline

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 4:30 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org



SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Lemon Chicken dinner for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Cafe, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Thailand. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

FARM SERIES – 6:30 p.m. Hop online to learn about Farmland Succession Planning with Farm Net Farm Business Management Specialist Gabriel Gurley. Cost, $10/class. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/24/virtual-beginning-and-ongoing-farm-series

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy concert ‘Meditations on Spring and American Heritage with the Hartwick College Choir and Chamber Choir. Masks, proof of vaccination required. Free, open to the public. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4800 or visit www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

FARM SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Hop online to learn about What’s New at The New York State Agricultural Mediation Program (NYSAMP) and how it can help farms and the farmers. Cost, $10/class. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext. 119 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/01/24/virtual-beginning-and-ongoing-farm-series