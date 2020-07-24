HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Voices Of The Game To Honor Hall of Fame Inductee Ted Simmons 07-25-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 25

BASEBALL – Noon. Virtual Voices of the Game to honor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee Ted Simmons who played alongside hall of famers Paul Molitor and Robin Yount for the Milwaukee Brewers. Join them as they reminisce about the Brewers team and their journey to the Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-legends-of-the-game-Ted-Simmons?date=0 for details.

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

HIGHWAY CLEANUP – 9 – 11 a.m. Exercise & help the environment. Help OCCA clean up 2-mile section of St. Hwy. 80. Safety gear provided. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Preregistration required. Hosted by Otsego County Conservation Association. Visit occainfo.org/calendar/cleanup-on-highway-80/ for info.

BENEFIT DINNER – Noon. Enjoy chicken & biscuit dinner, enter a bucket raffle to support Laurens Firefighters Rita Knapp and Sam ‘Bucky’ Weitzel in their fight to overcome cancer. Take-out, Eat-in, or Delivery available. Presented by Laurens Fire Department. Visit www.facebook.com/Laurens-Fire-Department-1487028371605581/ for details.

TOWN HALL – 12:30 p.m. Join Rep. Antonio Delgado for Facebook Live Town Hall for brief federal update and Q&A. Visit www.facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado to participate.

REVOLUTIONARY WAR – 2 p.m. Learn about American history in presentation ‘Nest of Rascally Rebels: Scots-Irish Revolutionaries of Corrybush’ by Terry McMaster featuring tales of Schenectady County families who participated in the American Revolution. Waterville Historical Society, 122 Barton Ave., Waterville. 315-202-4102 or visit www.facebook.com/watervillehistoricalsociety/