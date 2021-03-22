HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Women Artists Represented In The Arkell Museum Collection 03-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, MARCH 23

ART TALK – 2 p.m. Learn about women artists in the collection with Mary Alexander, Curator of Education. Free, registration required. Arkell Museum, Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Hall of fame curators give glimpses of artifacts in the museums collection from each of the five National League West Teams, featured from the ‘Starting Nine’ exhibit. This exhibit is a great introduction to the 30 MLB teams. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visitbaseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-starting-nine-nl-west?date=0

FOOD WEBINAR – 2 – 3 p.m. Learn about food, recipes, and nutrition info you can use everyday. This week celebrate National Chip & Dip Day. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 x120 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/05/tuesdays-2

MANAGEMENT SERIES – 6 – 8 p.m. Own, care for, or just love horses? Take this series of 5 courses to learn all about how to care for them. Cost, $10/class. Forth session learn about equine financial management. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/03/09/march-madness-equine-management-series

TAX PREPARATION – 6 – 9 p.m. Accounting students at Hartwick College partner with the IRS to help community members prepare their 2020 taxes. Free, appointments required. Hartwick College, Oneonta. vita@hartwick.edu