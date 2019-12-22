Home › AllOTSEGO › Happy Chanukah! Happy Chanukah! 12/22/2019 AllOTSEGO Happy Chanukah! Crowd Marks 1st Night On Muller Plaza Menorah In celebration of the first night of Chanukah, Jeff Rebinowitz, the new Rabbi at Temple Beth El in Oneonta, lights the first candle on the Menorah during the 3rd Annual Chanukah celebration in Muller Plaza this evening. Before the lighting, Rabbi Meir Rubashkin, seen in lower left, shared his thoughts with the crowd, urging them to “Ask ourselves how we can add kindness and positivity to the world in ways that is outside the norm? You gotta be a little nuts in how you spread your light in the world. We can overcome darkness, and it will be a catalyst to something greater.” Following the lighting, guests enjoyed hot cider, apple sauce, latkes, gilt and more.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)