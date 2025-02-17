Jiya Managalmurti (left) draws on a coffee filter to learn about capillary action, while Dominic Lewis tests the tension of water with a paper clip during the 2024 “World of Water” event. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Hartwick College’s Yager Museum Offers Free ‘World of Water’ Program

ONEONTA—For the second year, the Yager Museum of Art & Culture is partnering with Hanford Mills Museum to host a “World of Water” program for families and children during the Oneonta schools’ February break. Featuring water-related and historical games, crafts, and activities, “World of Water” will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 through Thursday, February 20. This event is free and open to the public.

“We had a lot of fun last year with our friends from the Hanford Mills Museum,” said Museum Curator Quentin Lewis. “We love the opportunity to work with our partner institutions and bring fun, educational activities and games to families and children during the cold February months!”

Light refreshments will be served. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Yager Museum’s galleries will also be open during the events, officials noted. Visitors can explore the museum’s current exhibits, including “No Child’s Play’: Impressionist Paintings by Anna Richards Brewster”; “With that Shadow Over Them: Constructing Catskill Reservoirs, Remembering Home”; “Sculptures in Silver: America’s Standing Liberty Quarters, 1916-1931”; and “Masterpieces of European and American Art: the Hartwick College Art Treasure Room.”

The museum also has several upcoming programs for the greater Oneonta community. On Thursday, February 20, a screening of the award-winning documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the life and work of James Baldwin, will be featured. On Wednesday, February 26, the museum will host a talk by local historian Harry Bradshaw Matthews about the connections between Oneonta and the activist and statesman Frederick Douglass. Both events take place from 5-7 p.m. and are co-sponsored with Hartwick’s Belonging Center.

The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when the college is in session. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays, Hartwick College holidays and when the college is not in session. Admission is free.

More information is available at https://www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/, by calling (607) 431-4480 or by e-mailing Lewis at lewisq@hartwick.edu.