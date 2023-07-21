Bound Volumes, Hometown History

July 20, 2023

125 Years Ago

The Local News—From the annual report of the state factory inspectors it is seen that Otsego County has twenty factories, employing over 900 hands. Fourteen are located in Oneonta, three in Unadilla and two at Schenevus. In the county there are nine cigar factories, employing some 200 hands, three-fourths of whom are engaged in factories in Oneonta.

No man takes more pride in the neatness of the exterior surroundings of his residence than C.E. Ford. From the vases in his well-kept front yard flowers have more than once been stolen and one recent night the plants themselves were taken. This was more than good nature could bear and Mr. Ford is anxious to pay $25 to know who did it.

July 1888

100 Years Ago

The new concrete stack for the additional boilers, which are to be installed in the D. & H. power house, is practically completed and by the end of the week all blocks and tackles will be taken down and the chimney will stand overtopping the other flues of the power plants by more than 50 feet. The interior of the stack will be lined with fire brick for the first 50 feet and when the flues are led into it there will be sufficient draught created for any number of boilers that might be needed. Even now with no heated vapors pouring into it a powerful draught is felt at the bottom and further up the massive pile of masonry can be heard the dull roar of the mighty draught which will draw the black smoke far into the clouds where its presence will not be a nuisance.

July 1813

80 Years Ago

A recent survey by the American Association for Social Security shows that 25 states have old-age pension laws. Unusual interest has been manifested in recent months in the protection of aged people from want. No less than ten states have passed old-age pension laws since the beginning of the year. Many of the legislatures that have not yet acted on the subject have discussed it, and some are engaged in studies that may lead to action. Each state is dealing with old-age security in its own way. Various attempts have been made to secure action in Congress without success. Workers are now concentrating efforts upon the state legislatures. Some measures have been defeated for fear they would encourage shiftlessness by awarding doles to people who make no effort to provide for themselves.

July 1933

60 Years Ago

A tree inventory in city parks plus diagnosis and remedial action was reported to the Oneonta Parks Board last night by Parks Foreman John M. House. Altogether 31 elms have been or must be doomed because of the Dutch elm disease. Three large elms and eight small ones have been cut down in the last week in Neahwa Park and four others in Wilber Park plus sixteen more on Webb Island must come down soon, House reported. Four other Neahwa Park elms that are diseased may be saved through tree surgery, House noted. All of the tree cutting must be done and the trees burned before mid-August to prevent spread of the disease. A large number of trees in Neahwa Park were sprayed to protect them against the elm leaf beetle and other insects.

July 1953

30 Years Ago

Most teen age students herald the summer as an opportunity to get away from the classroom. However, 30 high school students and recent graduates from across New York State are at Hartwick College this week learning about computers as part of a workshop. “Kids are hungry to learn more about computers,” said Ronald M. Brzenk, associate professor of mathematics who is directing the workshop. “Sooner or later we will all need to know about that funny little box over there.” “It’s a working vacation,” said Lisa Pettinichi, a senior at Kingston High School who plans to pursue a career in computer programming. “It’s something I enjoy.” Christian Elfers, 16, of Goshen, said he came to the workshop to learn more about computers. “They’re fascinating,” he said. Elfers said he already can see computers phasing out many of the traditional tools currently in use such as typewriters. After three hours of lectures and three hours of computer labs daily, those attending the workshop will also take in recreational activities in the area including a trip to the Pine Lake campus and an Oneonta Yankees’ game at Damaschke Field.

July 1983

20 Years Ago

Thanks to a long-awaited change in state law, deer hunters who had no use for the venison they did not consume and which they may have simply thrown out of their freezers in the past can now donate it to area food pantries. It took James Whipple of South Plymouth two years to convince state lawmakers in New York that venison donated to food pantries was a good idea and that the meat would be safe for consumption. Thirty-eight other states already have such laws and inquiries by the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta turned up no cases of food poisoning or bacterial contamination related to venison donated by hunters.

July 1993

10 Years Ago

The LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions in Otsego County begins a program this month to help people with gambling problems. Gambling is as old as human society, but now there are multiple opportunities every day to gamble. Gambling is as accessible as bread and milk. But, for some people, money that should be spent on bread and milk is being spent on lottery tickets and slot machines.

July 2003