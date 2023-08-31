LPC Meets To Discuss Project Proposals

Next Public Meeting Set for Wednesday, September 13

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

The Village of Cooperstown Local Planning Committee met on Tuesday, August 22 to review projects submitted following an open request for proposals associated with the village’s New York Forward grant.

On March 2, the Village of Cooperstown was awarded a $4.5 million NY Forward grant, one of three Mohawk Valley winners of the first round of the new state grant program created to invigorate and enliven downtowns in New York’s smaller and rural communities. Building on the momentum of New York State’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities.

LPC members reviewed seven public projects submitted by the Village of Cooperstown totaling $4.5 million and seven private projects from downtown property owners amounting to $6.4 million. There are 19 potential small projects under consideration as well.

According to project lead Laberge Group’s Adriana Beltrani, the goal is to submit $6-8 million in potential projects from which the state will then choose. Higher level projects that are more transformational are most attractive to the state, she said.

The public projects proposed by Village of Cooperstown officials include improvements to Fowler Way (pedestrian and vehicle safe pathway), Grove Street (pedestrian improvements), the Lakefront Park (platform for fishing and scenic enjoyment), Hoffman Lane (improving pedestrian design and managing stormwater), Pioneer Alley (pedestrian comfort and to improve stormwater infrastructure) and Upper Main Street (wayfinder signage).

Private projects submitted were for KeyBank at 103 Main Street (21 apartment rental units), 134 Main Street (four two-bedroom apartments), 22 Glen Avenue (apartments/townhouses), Railroad Inn at 28 Railroad Avenue (three long-term rental units), Wood Bat Factory Flagship Store at 33 Chestnut Street (demolish existing batting cages and rebuild/expand), The Smithy at 53 Pioneer Street (full restoration of the interior to include heating and cooling restoration of the building facade), and the Pioneer Valley Microbrewery (primary access to Pioneer Alley with tap room at the Pratt Hotel).

Following the overview of the 14 larger projects, LPC members discussed whether matching funds would be required and, if so, what those percentages might be.

LPC Co-chair Ken Meifert proposed no municipal match, a private match of 50 percent and a 25 percent match for nonprofit organizations, to get the discussion started.

According to Nicole Allen of the Laberge Group, the other two New York Forward municipal awardees—Sharon Springs and Dolgeville—chose different routes with regard to matching funds. Sharon Springs has set “recommended guideline” percentages of 30 percent private, 25 percent public and 30 percent for nonprofits, she said, while Dolgeville requires a 25 percent private match and no match for public projects. Grants toward submitted projects qualify as part of the match, Allen said.

After a lengthy discussion, the Village of Cooperstown LPC determined that private projects would require a 50 percent match, with a 60 percent match preferred. Public projects and those submitted by nonprofits will require no match, with a 10 percent match preferred.

During the back-and-forth, LPC member Carolyn Lewis said “there should be some municipal skin in the game,” while Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh pointed out that the village projects are “for the public good” and are not in any way a private benefit.

It should not be forgotten, Tillapaugh said, that “we wouldn’t even be in this room if the village hadn’t written this grant with certain projects in mind. I’m glad we’ve opened the doors, but keep that in mind.”

Meifert said he did not want to hamstring the village by requiring a public match.

LPC member Josh Edmonds recommended that someone should have a conversation with, and give guidance to, those submitting private projects to let them know the higher their match, the more attractive their project will be when submitted at the state level.

LPC working groups will meet in executive session in the coming weeks to fully vet the 14 large projects, and will be reviewing the small projects to see if any of those can be moved up to the large project level.

As part of New York Forward, a maximum of $300,000.00 can be allocated by the village to a Small Project Fund. A separate local group will administer those projects, which will require a 25 percent match.

The group then assessed the draft project evaluation criteria provided by Laberge. Allen said the worksheet has been relatively vetted already, including comments from Sharon Springs and Dolgeville officials. Meifert described the document as “exhaustive” and Carolyn Lewis said “it’s a great guide, I wouldn’t overthink it.”

Department of State Revitalization Specialist Stefan Lutter reiterated that the worksheet was essentially “a qualitative discussion guide to help you think about the projects in comparison to each other.”

The LPC’s final act of the evening before public comments was to discuss a boundary expansion for the project area to fully incorporate project proposals involving Willow Brook, Grove Street and Upper Main Street. Meifert moved to expand the boundary with a second by Tillapaugh and the expansion was approved.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, village resident Michael Bartlett asked for confirmation that vehicular traffic would still be allowed on Hoffman Lane. Lutter assured Bartlett that it would, but the “design would discourage thru-traffic.”

Liz Callahan cautioned the group that any changes to historic character and properties would need to be weighed at the state and local levels. Ellen Pope expressed concern regarding the intensity of water use and disposal of the proposed microbrewery. Given the proximity of that property to the lake and sewer, the brewery may not be feasible in that location, Pope said.

At the close of the meeting, Mayor Tillapaugh expressed how incredibly pleased she was with the support the village and LPC are receiving from the Department of State and the Laberge Group. The next NY Forward public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cooperstown Firehouse, 24 Chestnut Street. Final project proposals are due to the state by November 15.