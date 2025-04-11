Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Killdeer Trio: Sebastian Green, Wyatt Ambrose and Evan Jagels. (Photo provided)

News Briefs: April 11, 2025

Trio To Perform Free Jimi Hendrix Tribute

COOPERSTOWN—The Killdeer Trio, guitarist Wyatt Ambrose, bassist Evan Jagels and drummer Sebastian Green, will perform a Jimi Hendrix Tribute at the Cooperstown Art Association on Tuesday, April 15. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Killdeer Trio has performed their original music extensively, shared the stage with many jazz legends, and recorded two full-length albums drawing from influences in jazz, rock, hip hop, and improvised music. HOKESJUKEBOX writes, “The trio’s cohesion felt all the more impressive in combining unity with freedom.” In this special concert, Ambrose, Jagels and Green will pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix in their own unique style, organizers said. The CAA is located at 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Donations are appreciated. To learn more about the Killdeer Trio, visit https://www.allotsego.com/killdeer-trio-an-otsego-original-finding-its-groove/.

Family Farm Day Registration Opens

NEW YORK STATE—Cornell Cooperative Extension’s highly anticipated 13th Annual Family Farm Day will be held across Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie counties on Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24. Farmers can educate visitors, connect the public to the agriculture sector and show off their high-quality products. Registration is now open and will be available through Wednesday, April 30. Past participants may register online at familyfarmday.org, which also features complete event information. New participants should contact their county coordinator to confirm eligibility. Schoharie and Otsego County farms can reach Kelley Doolin at (518) 234-4303, extension 119, or kmd322@cornell.edu; those in Delaware County may contact Desiree Keever at (607) 865-6531 or dnk2@cornell.edu.

SUNY Board Observes Women’s History Month

ALBANY—The SUNY Board of Trustees and Chancellor John B. King observed Women’s History Month and honored the recently deceased civil rights leader by establishing the Dr. Hazel Dukes SUNY Fellowship for the Advancement of Civil Rights. Each year, it will support one SUNY faculty member as they engage in research or scholarship on civil rights, social justice, civic education, civil discourse and community action.

Dr. Dukes, a former Board of Trustees member and president of the NYS NAACP Conference, passed away earlier this month at the age of 92. This is the second SUNY fellowship in her name, following Governor Hochul’s 2024 announcement of a fellowship for the Black Leadership Institute.

“Throughout our history, New York State has benefitted from visionary women leaders in government, civil rights, and public education—everyone from Susan B. Anthony to Shirley Chisholm to Dr. Dukes and today with the first woman to hold the office of New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul,” King said. “Dr. Dukes was one of the staunchest supporters of public education and civil rights in our state, and we are proud to celebrate her life through the Dr. Hazel Dukes SUNY Fellowship for the Advancement of Civil Rights.”

