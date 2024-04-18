News Briefs, Part II: April 18, 2024

Otsego 2000 Offers Earth Fest Window Repair Workshop

MILFORD—Otsego 2000 will offer a historic window restoration and repair workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the Otsego County Conservation Association’s Earth Festival at Milford Central School on Saturday, April 20. James Richardson, founder of Richardson Window Works in Cooperstown, will show participants how to make historic windows as energy-efficient as new thermal panes. Space is limited; reserve a spot in advance at otsego2000.org or by calling (607) 547-8881. Walk-ins welcome as space allows.

“Old windows, made from naturally dense-grained, rot-resistant old growth wood, were built to last, and are essential to retaining a home’s historic character,” said Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope. “Restoring historic wood windows, and—critically—knowing how to maintain them, will improve their energy efficiency to the same level as replacement windows, and ensure they will last another 100 years in use rather than heading to a landfill.”

Old homes and storefronts located within historic districts may be eligible to obtain New York State homeowner or commercial rehabilitation tax credits for pre-approved restoration projects. Otsego 2000 offers free technical assistance in applying for these credits.

Babcock Lecture To Examine Globalization, Fear

ONEONTA—Texas State University Professor of English Robert Tally Jr. will present Hartwick College’s 2024 Babcock Lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. The annual lecture will be held in the Eaton Lounge of Bresee Hall. In his presentation, titled “Mapping and Monsters,” Tally will examine the deep-seated fears of modern people living in a globalized world and discuss what he calls the “teratocene,” or age of monsters.

“Dystopian visions in our time are complemented by, and subsumed within, a broader sense of the monstrous world system, which increasingly seems to involve the presence of actual monsters—an ‘age of monsters,’” a release said. “As the processes of globalization become more starkly experienced, monsters are increasingly rendered invisible or unknowable as we find ourselves subject to an immense array of forces beyond our control…Tally will discuss how monsters and monstrosities have developed into embodiments of unnamed terrors in our modern world, symbolizing aspects of globalization and making them examples of capitalist dread. Tally will examine the ‘dialectic of fear’ in connection with ideologies of the undead, among other atrocities of our time.”

Historical Society To Hold Meeting, Presentation

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will host its next meeting at the Historical Society/Grange building, 208 Cemetery Road in Fly Creek, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Prior to the meeting, David Wightman will give a presentation titled “A Walk in the Woods: A History of Wooded Areas in Otsego County,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments after the talk.

‘Medicare 101’ Series Begins Thursday, April 25

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County Office for the Aging will host Medicare 101 classes this spring. In addition to a full explanation of Parts A, B, C, and D, Advantage and Supplemental plans, and other federal and state programs, a certified Medicare counselor will be on hand to assist attendees. Registration is required; call (607) 547-4232 to reserve a spot. Additional sessions will be scheduled in September prior to the open enrollment period, which begins on October 15. The upcoming sessions will take place at: Milford United Methodist Church, 113 North Main Street, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25; Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10; and Worcester-Schenevus Library, 168 Main Street, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Library Welcomes DuBois, Local Notre Dame Restoration Worker

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host Jackson DuBois for the next Sunday Speaker event in the third-floor ballroom of the Village Hall at 3 p.m. on April 21. The talk is free and open to the public.

DuBois, executive director of the nonprofit Timber Framers Guild and owner of DuBois Timber Frames in Schenevus, was part of a team of professional carpenters that rebuilt the spire of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral after the devastating 2019 fire.

“The rebuilding of Notre-Dame de Paris is not only a physical restoration but also a symbol of resilience, cultural preservation, and collective efforts to save an iconic landmark,” said DuBois. “Representing the timber framing community in this work has been an absolute privilege and has come with a deep sense of pride.”

Church To Present ‘Barry Farm,’ Followed by Q&A

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown will host a screening of “Barry Farm: Community, Land & Justice in Washington, D.C.” in the Village Hall third-floor ballroom at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 21. Dr. Amber Wiley, a professor of historic preservation at the University of Pennsylvania, will answer questions after the film. Free pizza and drinks will be provided.

‘Write Out Loud’ Set for Saturday, April 20

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will present its annual “Write Out Loud” performance in the Fenimore Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. It will feature a wide variety of poetry, prose, short fiction and more, all penned by 20 local and regional writers. Pieces will be performed by the author or by local actors. Light concessions will be available. The performance is free with a suggested donation. For more information, visit www.FenimoreArt.org.