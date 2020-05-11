Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › No Charges For Driver Who Injured 10 No Charges For Driver Who Injured 10 05/11/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire ‘Medical Event’ Caused Crash That Injured 10 No Charges For Driver In Richfield Springs Crash The investigation into the December crash that injured 10 people on Main Street in Richfield Springs has been closed with no charges filed by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The driver, Kevin Ritton, a state fire marshal and the secretary of the Otsego County Emergency Services, experienced what Muehl described as a “medical event” while driving, which, in turn, caused the accident, which damaged four cars and sent 10 people to the hospital. “There was no evidence or criminality or intent,” said Muehl. “Therefor, the investigation is closed.” (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)