By: Libby Cudmore  05/11/2020  4:55 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireNo Charges For Driver Who Injured 10

No Charges For Driver Who Injured 10

 05/11/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire
‘Medical Event’ Caused Crash That Injured 10

No Charges For Driver

In Richfield Springs Crash

The investigation into the December crash that injured 10 people on Main Street in Richfield Springs has been closed with no charges filed by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.  The driver, Kevin Ritton, a state fire marshal and the secretary of the Otsego County Emergency Services, experienced what Muehl described as a “medical event” while driving, which, in turn, caused the accident, which damaged four cars and sent 10 people to the hospital. “There was no evidence or criminality or intent,” said Muehl. “Therefor, the investigation is closed.” (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.