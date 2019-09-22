NYS Comptroller Urges Dems: ‘Remain Laser Focused’

The Otsego County Democratic Committee enjoyed their 2019 annual dinner and auction Saturday evenings evening in the Hunt Union Ballroom at SUNY Oneonta. Above, Mayor Gary Herzig, left, stands alongside keynote speaker NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli who talks with County Board District 3 candidate Caitlin Ogden and Kim Muller during the social hour proceeding dinner. Mayor Herzig welcomed the crowd, reminding them “Our county us poor. 25% of children in Otsego County live below the poverty line. Out voters are concerned about having a decent job and affordable housing. We must remain focused on the concerns of the people we serve, because too many times those that elect us cannot meet their own basic needs.” At right, Chair of the Otsego County Democrats Aimee Swan, applauded local democrats in her opening remarks; “We are energized. Many of our meetings are standing room only. We are seeing record-breaking attendance. Local Democrat turn out has doubled since Faso was voted out.” In his keynote address, DiNapoli urged area Democrats to be laser focused in the next election, saying “My fear it that we will make the mistake again of looking for perfection, and in the end it will hurt us. We need to be laser focused in this next election. Reach outside your comfort zone of your support base and don’t just talk to people who agree with you.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)