Oberacker: NYS Should Send ‘Immediate Financial Relief’ After SUNY-O Crisis

County Will Suffer From State Bungling, He Says;

Barber Calls For Broader Relief To Localities

ONEONTA – The State of New York should provide “immediate financial relief” to Oneonta and surrounding communities for the damage caused by the mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak at SUNY Oneonta, Republican state Senate candidate Peter Oberacker said today.

Oberacker, who is running to succeed Jim Seward, R-Milford, in the 51st District, suggested the state should react “much like you would see in response to a natural disaster.”

“After a devastating summer season, the mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak at SUNY Oneonta is another blow to our already hurting communities. It will cost millions of dollars and will cost many their livelihoods,” said Oberacker, who is also the county representative from Schenevus.

Oberacker, the Republican, is being opposed by Democratic Jim Barber, Schoharie, who responded by noting, “Counties and communities need relief, that’s why I rolled out a plan back in May to do just that. Many local governments have been hit hard by the COVID crisis, and I commend their swift and nimble response to this unprecedented time of dealing with a major health crisis while managing shrinking revenue and budgets.”

Barber continued, “Local businesses absolutely need relief, too. Again, I urge the Federal Government to pass a bill that will provide funding for our small and mid-sized businesses. The state is facing a massive deficit and only the Federal Government has the ability to provide the financial lifeline that we need.”