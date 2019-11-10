OCCB Salute To Veterans Prompts Poem Recital

The Oneonta Community Concert Band, above, held it’s 18th annual Salute To Veterans Concert in the halls of the Foxcare Center this evening. One audience member, 90 year old Leslie Collins, right, was so moved by their performance of “The Armed Forces Salute” by Bob Lowden, he approached director Andrew Pease to ask if he could recite the poem “For The Fallen” by Lawrence Binyon. Pease obliged. The poem, written in 1914, is often recited at Remembrance Day events and has been claimed as a tribute to all casualties of war. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)