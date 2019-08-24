By: Ian Austin  08/24/2019  10:51 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsOJCA Inducts Nine Into Community Hall Of Fame

OJCA Inducts Nine Into Community Hall Of Fame

 08/24/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

OJCA Inducts Nine

Into Community Hall Of Fame

Oneonta Job Corps kicked off the 6th annual Community Softball game in Damaschke Field on Friday evening as OJCA Director Chis Kuhn, Bob the Bulldog and Jocelyn Plows honored Kristen Winn, FRN, Michelle Zuk, FRN,Lee and Joanne Fisher,NAACP, Sonia Shultis, Tribe Yoga, Molly Swain, community leader & activist, Lynn Bailey, YMCA, Valarie Adams, United Way, and Kimberly Lorraine, United Way, by inducting them into the OJCA Community Partnership Hall Of Fame. Many local service organizations tabled at the event and raffled off backpacks of school supplies to area youth. The came concluded with a spectacular fireworks display. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.