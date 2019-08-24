Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › OJCA Inducts Nine Into Community Hall Of Fame OJCA Inducts Nine Into Community Hall Of Fame 08/24/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News OJCA Inducts Nine Into Community Hall Of Fame Oneonta Job Corps kicked off the 6th annual Community Softball game in Damaschke Field on Friday evening as OJCA Director Chis Kuhn, Bob the Bulldog and Jocelyn Plows honored Kristen Winn, FRN, Michelle Zuk, FRN,Lee and Joanne Fisher,NAACP, Sonia Shultis, Tribe Yoga, Molly Swain, community leader & activist, Lynn Bailey, YMCA, Valarie Adams, United Way, and Kimberly Lorraine, United Way, by inducting them into the OJCA Community Partnership Hall Of Fame. Many local service organizations tabled at the event and raffled off backpacks of school supplies to area youth. The came concluded with a spectacular fireworks display. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: OJCA Honors Community Partner 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees 2015 hall of fame induction ceremony Hall of Fame Veteran Says Goodbye