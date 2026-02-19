Poet Jamie Lee Lewis Featured in SUNY Oneonta’s Black History Month Programming

JAMIE LEE LEWIS

(Photo courtesy of SUNY Oneonta)

By HANNA TADESSE and NICOLLETTE HENRIQUEZ

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

The month of February marks the United States’ annual celebration of Black history. SUNY Oneonta is observing the month with a range of programs focused on activism, storytelling, art and education—a series of events honoring lived experiences, elevating Black voices often overlooked by conventional history, and ensuring that the legacy of struggles and resilience remains visible and relevant, according to Bernadette Tiapo, vice president of the university’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

A highlight amongst these events was an appearance by Sarah Collins Rudolph, a survivor of the 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, who was this year’s keynote speaker at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration breakfast. Previously scheduled for January 26, the event was postponed due to weather and was instead held on the morning of Thursday, February 19 in SUNY Oneonta’s Hunt Union Ballroom.

Collins Rudolph is described by Tiapo as “a living witness to a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement.” She lost her sister, Addie Mae Collins, and three other friends in the Ku Klux Klan bombing. Her story brings awareness to “the impact of hate,” Tiapo said, adding that the activist has “dedicated her life to sharing her story with courage and purpose.”

Another spotlight event for Black History Month is “A Gathering of Words,” a poetry reading from Jaime Lee Lewis. Presented by SUNY Oneonta’s Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence and co-sponsored by Hartwick College, the two-part event is meant to be an educational experience for students and other attendees.

The poetry reading began on Wednesday, February 18 and continues today, Thursday, February 19 in the CRJIE Great Room at 6 p.m. To learn more or to register, visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/12154313.

Discussing the community and relationship-building aspects of Lewis’s performances, Van Havercome, associate director of CRJIE, pushed for the importance of reflection.

“This individual will allow us to see some sense of awareness on ideas and concepts within ourselves, within their institution, within the world at large,” he said.

In choosing Lewis for the campus event, Havercome explained, “Jamie Lee Lewis represents newness to the college, and he comes with this sense of energy.”

Havercome added, “We’re very excited to have Jamie Lee Lewis here.”

This program was made with the intention of belonging, said Havercome.

“What’s unique about this reading is, you know, we thought in terms of belonging, we thought in terms of inclusion, and we thought in terms of diversity,” he elaborated.

Originally from New York City, Lewis has built a career through words. Havercome said he “found the love of words and found his career by sharing the power of words and poetry.”

The “A Gathering of Words” events will also include student poets and musicians from both SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College.

“We just don’t want it to be a celebration of words, but also the showcasing of talent for our students,” stated Havercome.

They will also bring student poets from Oneonta Job Corps, as Havercome and CRJIE plan “to expand beyond just the institution and go into the community,” proving that “we think of them, and they are part of us.”

Both these Black History Month events are open to the public.

Numerous other Black History Month events are scheduled on campus throughout the month of February. These include events created and run by student groups. SUNY Oneonta’s Black Student Union gathered for a fun and educational “Family Feud” event on February 8. The students presented questions ranging from general trivia to history.

“We wanted something a little more lighthearted and fun, and what better way than Family Feud,” said Onice Richiez, president of the Black Student Union.

In addition to promoting a fun time, the club also pushed the importance of community.

The club’s public relations director, Ibrahim Turay, said “we wanted people to come together” and “it was just a good community bonding experience.”

When asked how the BSU has connected her to the campus and the Oneonta community, Richiez said, “It makes me feel more at home in Oney.”