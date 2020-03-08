By: Ian Austin  03/08/2020  6:42 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News‘Prayer For Peace” Premiered At Temple Beth El Concert

‘Prayer For Peace” Premiered At Temple Beth El Concert

 03/08/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

‘Prayer For Peace’ Premiered

At Temple Beth El Concert

Above, members of Eight is Eneuf sing “Prayer for Peace”, written by Robin Eletsky, Milford, in it’s first public performance at Temple Beth El in Oneonta this afternoon during the Music From Around The World concert to celebrate our shared humanity. Musical guests included Rabbi George Hirschfeld, Ana Laura Gonzalez, Stan Fox and Andy Puritz. Among the audience was Maciej Żółtowski, newly chosen conductor of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, seen at right, applauding alongside Laurie Zimniewicz, Oneonta. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.