Salka Brings Bail Reform Message To Otsego County 10/28/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Salka Brings Bail Reform Message To Otsego County Again, Oberacker Promises Companion Bill 'On Jan. 1' If Elected Tuesday To State Senate Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, brought his proposed bail-reform repeal plan to Otsego County this morning, with a press conference in the lobby of the county jail. His bill, introduced earlier this month, would repeal the Democratic majority's controversial bail reforms of 2019. "This law set up a revolving door of justice," he said. "But this bill doesn't allow that to happen." With him, from left, are Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, who represents the county's eastern towns, Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr., and Republican 51st District state Senate candidate Peter Oberacker, Schenevus. Oberacker repeated that, if elected Nov. 3, he will introduce companion legislation in the state Senate on Jan. 1. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com)