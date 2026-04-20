Abygail Best and Aleathea Rivera, owner of Nina’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, working side by side in the kitchen. (Photo by Brianna Ferguson)

Short Videos, Big Reach: Oneonta Eateries Embrace Social Media

By BRIANNA FERGUSON

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

From deli counters to pizza ovens, local eateries in Oneonta are turning to TikTok to reach college students and younger customers, using the popular social media platform as a low-cost way to build visibility and personality.

At Center Street Deli, what began as a way to pass time during slow moments has evolved into an informal yet effective marketing strategy. Short videos filmed behind the counter now showcase staff humor, daily routines and a sense of authenticity that workers say resonates with younger customers.

Debbie and Tino Garufi retired from Tino’s Pizza, selling the iconic pizzeria a few years ago before purchasing the Center Street Deli and reopening it in August 2025. Located at 82 Center Street, on the corner of Center and Maple streets, the longstanding delicatessen had been shuttered for a number of years following a June 2022 mortgage default by previous owners.

Eric Scheer and Shaylee Cooper in front of Center Street Deli. (Photo by Brianna Ferguson)

Employees Shaylee Cooper and Eric Scheer initially created TikTok videos just for fun after completing their daily work, but the content soon took on a more promotional purpose, especially aimed at attracting SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College students.

“It’s just a free way to advertise,” Scheer explained. “Have fun, be relatable, have people understand some of the personalities before they walk into the door.”

A few blocks away on Main Street, Nina’s Restaurant and Pizzeria has also embraced TikTok as a way to stand out in a competitive restaurant scene. Abygail Best, the manager and social media coordinator for the family-owned restaurant at 299 Main Street, oversees its online presence across multiple platforms.

One of Nina’s TikTok videos went viral, gaining more than one million views.

“We try to be original too, like make it our own,” Best said about their social media strategy. “It’s not just all following trends. Especially with the Facebook side of it, it’s not as viral as TikTok or Instagram. I can take a different direction [with] Facebook.”

Best said the goal with Nina’s social media marketing is not always immediate sales, but brand recognition—ensuring that the popular pizzeria stays top-of-mind among potential customers scrolling through their feeds.

“I wanted to find a way to captivate that crowd,” she explained. “We do the Nina’s Pizza challenge—we created that.” Best added, “I feel like anything to get us even, like, a thought” might be good for business. “Maybe not even, like ‘Oh I want to order’ [but] you see that trend and you’re like ‘Oh, Nina’s’.”

While neither Center Street Deli nor Nina’s can directly tie TikTok activity to an increase in revenue, both say they regularly hear from customers who mention seeing their videos.

“We don’t have proof, but I feel like a lot more people have been like, ‘Oh, I saw that recent TikTok’,” said Center Street Deli’s Shaylee Cooper. “Or they’ll comment on it and be like, ‘Oh, I just was there’.”

Similar efforts can be seen across the Oneonta small business landscape, where other restaurants such as Social Eats Cafe at 546 Main Street also post promotional content on TikTok. As social media continues to shape how younger generations discover new products and experiences, Oneonta’s businesses are finding creative ways to meet customers where they already are—on their phones.