Despite warnings of rain, the 13th annual OHFest Street Carnival went off without a hitch today as Main Street today with throngs of locals and students alike gathered to enjoy music, food and festivities. Above, Oneonta’s Yussef Romeo and Fay Pikul, enjoy playing some of the carnival games, while Paige Stewart, right, hugs Tiny Tim, a pigmy goat from NY Goat Yoga. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)