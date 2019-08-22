Summer Soirée Sings Praises Of ISD, Clark Sports Center

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce hosted their Summer Soirée this evening celebrating local businesses that promote sustainable success in Otsego County. Information Systems Division of Oneonta received the Environmental Stewardship Award for their computer and electronics recycling program, and The Clark Sports Center of Cooperstown received the Quality of Life award for helping over 5500 members life healthier, fuller lives. Above, sponsors of the awards Scott White, President of the Bank of Cooperstown, Barbara Ann Heegan, President and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber, and George Busch, Vice President o Sales at NBT Insurance Agency, center, pause for a photos with ISD members Mike LaBarr, Roxanna Hurburt, Wilhelmina Guest, Ron Ranc and Chris Ranc, left, and Clark Sports Center Staff members Val Paige, Erin Newkerk, Kathy Graham, Jim DiLiberto and Rich Jantzi for a photo following the event. At right, Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, reads citations from Senator Jim Seward, alongside Seward’s representative Mira Jergovich, commending the work the two organizations have done to improve the community. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)