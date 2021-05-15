SUNY Oneonta celebrates 2021 graduates

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA — After a tumultuous year, SUNY Oneonta is celebrating the graduation of the class of 2021, on Saturday, May 15.

A virtual graduation highlighted student life, achievements and an acknowledgement of the particular difficulties faced during the past year due to COVID.

“Today we acknowledge a major life achievement for not only the graduates but also their families and those they care about,” acting president Daniel Craig said during the ceremony. “If we learned anything over the past year it’s that our successes are only possible from the support of those we love and those that we have been inspired by.”

The ceremony opened with video showcasing student life and videos of congratulations from students and staff. The Leatherstockings District Pipe Band played bagpipes and drums and Zoe Johnson sung the national anthem.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also made remarks via video congratulating the class of 2021.

“You are special and I wouldn’t want to miss congratulating you, COVID or not,” Schumer said.

He had a particular message for the parents.

“As a parent myself I know how hard it is to raise kids and how you invested them,” Schumer said. “But it all paid off as you watch your son and daughter receive their diploma and become an adult before your very eyes.

Schumer also went on to say how challenging the past year had been but how the country was reaching the “end of the tunnel” with COVID.

“Everyone says your senior year in college will be the most memorable and for many of you it probably has been, but certainly not in the way you expected,” Schumer said. “These have been unusual and difficult times. The challenge of these moments are truly unique but so has been our collective response…Nothing, nothing can take away from the fact that you’ve earned a degree from such a fine institution of higher learning.”

Danielle Dilluvio, Senior Class President, spoke toward the end of the ceremony.

“Between the madness, the wonderful, the stressful and the unimaginable we have defied the odds and reached the finish line,” Dilluvio said. “Each memory I cannot make again has become that much more special: every class, every friendship, every professor, every extracurricular, every sports game, every performance and every smile shared on campus has become that much more meaningful.”

Main Street will be closed off Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of a celebration for the class of 2021.