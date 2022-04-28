By: Staff  04/28/2022  12:08 pm

This Week – 04-28-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 28, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The Fly Creek Hotel, foreground, stands before a barn that is also on the application for demolition. (Tara Barnwell/AllOtsego.com)

FRONT PAGE

Historic Fly Creek Hotel might see the wrecking ball soon

Cars in Philly, NYC, Boston beckon visitors to Cooperstown

Inside The Paper

Toss your old medications safely

Foundation grant boosts Farm Friends Program capabilities

A break for seniors in trailer homes

Perspectives

Editorial

Hardly noble

COLUMNS

‘At Rest’ bill needs to rest, permanently

Out of My Shell

Finding a “place” for her pooch

LETTERS

Alessi: A community thank you

Buttermann: The Common Sense Party

BOUND VOLUMES

Bound Volumes: April 28, 2022

OBITUARIES

Helen T. Rittlinger

George William Dieball

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

