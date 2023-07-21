Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

July 20, 2023

Front Page

52 HoF Legends Coming to Town This Weekend

Inside

Governor On Hand for Doubleday Ribbon-Cutting

Wellness Committee Meets

Special Effects Artist Builds Stuff of Nightmares in E. Springfield Garage

Veteran’s Cross-Country Odyssey Has Important Educational Purpose

Vêsucrê: Celebrating Success with Grant, Expo

‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities’ Exhibit To Open at Art Garage July 20

Let the Games Begin!

Best Bets: July 20, 2023

News in Brief

News Briefs: July 20, 2023

Sports Snippets: July 20, 2023

Editorial

When the First Five Were Chosen

Columns

Former Springfield Farmer Honored at Festival

News from the Noteworthy: Sept. Release Planned for Updated Needs Assessment

Letters

Drnek: Muller Plaza Plans Outlined in Video

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: July 20, 2023

Bound Volumes, Hometown Oneonta: July 6, 2023

In Memoriam

Death Notice: Robert Faller

In Memoriam: John B. Odell Jr.

Calendar of Events

Happenin’ Otsego

Exclusive to AllOtsego.com

Supplies, Food Needed Following Animal Rescue

SQSPCA Works with Troopers on Multiple Animal Rescue

Lane Closure Along State Route 80 in Otsego County

Relive Inductees’ HoF Weekend Journey at Legends Roundtable

Bobcat Tests Positive for Rabies

Washed Out Section of Route 80 Reported

SCOLINOS: It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide

COLUMN VIEW FROM THE GAME It’s All We Need To Know: Home Plate 17 Inches Wide Editor’s Note:  Tim Mead, incoming Baseball Hall of Fame president, cited John Scolinos, baseball coach at his alma mater, Cal Poly Pomona, as a lifelong inspiration, particularly Scolinos’ famous speech “17 Inches.” Chris Sperry, who published sperrybaseballlife.com, heard Scolinos deliver a version in 1996 at the American Baseball Coaches Association in Nashville, and wrote this reminiscence in 1916 in his “Baseball Thoughts” column. By CHRIS SPERRY • from www.sperrybaseballlife.com In 1996, Coach Scolinos was 78 years old and five years retired from a college coaching…

Piper Seamon Scores 1,000th point

1,000 THANKS! Piper Seamon 5th CCS Girl To Hit High Mark The Cooperstown Central student section erupts as Piper Seamon scores her 1,000th career point in the Hawkeyes’ 57-39 win over Waterville at home last evening. Seamon becomes the fifth girl and only the 14th player in school history overall to score 1,000 points.  Inset at right, Pipershares a hug with teammate Meagan Schuermann after the game was stopped to acknowledge her achievement. Seamon will play basketball next year at Hamilton College. (Cheryl Clough/AllOTSEGO.com)  …

2023 Induction Weekend Events

Friday, July 21
BASEBALL—8-11 a.m. “Play Ball” with Ozzie Smith and other Hall of Famers to kick off Hall of Fame weekend. Fundraiser for the educational programs of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown.

SIGNINGS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/…