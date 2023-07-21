Friday, July 21

BASEBALL—8-11 a.m. “Play Ball” with Ozzie Smith and other Hall of Famers to kick off Hall of Fame weekend. Fundraiser for the educational programs of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown.

SIGNINGS—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Former Major League Baseball player Jack Clark, aka “The Ripper,” will be available for autographs and photos daily during Hall of Fame Weekend. Willis Monie Books, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8363 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/jack-clark-signings-at-willis-monie-books/…