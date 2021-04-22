By: Larissa Ryan  04/22/2021  1:00 pm

THIS WEEK — April 22, 2021

 04/22/2021

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 22, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

New Iron String Press President and Publisher Tara Barnwell poses with the paper’s publisher/editor of 15 years, Jim Kevlin, who retired Friday, April 16. (Larissa Ryan/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

Local Media Company Under New Ownership

Otsego County Seeks To Supplement Struggling Local Emergency Services

Gorman Will Return To Cooperstown As Interim Principal

City Promotes Mattice To Administrator Position

Sports

A Week To Remember For Hall, Former Hawkeye, Outlaw

After Transfer, Bertram Finds Hoops Home At Binghamton University

EDITORIAL

New Editor Views Media Brands As Community Service

LETTERS

BERKSON: Otsego Lawman, Cunningham, Served Otsego County With ‘Sleuth-Like’ Attention

WHELAN: Trump Supporter’s Challenge Accepted About ‘Election Fraud’

ELLSWORTH: A Bad Sign I Placed On Pioneer

CHRISTMAN: Helios Recognizes National Volunteer Appreciation Week

History Columns

Bound Volumes: April 22, 2021

Hometown History: April 22, 2021

AllOTSEGO.life

Otsego Looks Outdoors

OCCA To Adjust With Virtual Earth Festival

The Dog Charmer

OBITUARIES

Helen Winne Mulligan

Caroline V. Bailey

Frances E. ‘Casey’ Ives

Margaret Ahlqvist

 



