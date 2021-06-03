By: Larissa Ryan  06/03/2021  1:30 pm

This Week — June 3, 2021

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 3, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Rep. Antonio Delgado samples a chocolate-flavored whiskey at the Cooperstown Distillery during a tour Thursday, May 27. Get the full story in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta.

FRONT PAGE

Education company seeks to fill camp void

AllOtsego people: Milford graduate helping with pandemic relief in Nepal

Cooperstown & Around

City of the Hills

Tour Time

Cooperstown Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk, left, and Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope, to Falk’s left, talk about the architecture of an 1800s Federal-style house at 30 Lake St. in Cooperstown, which is known as the oldest corner of the village. The two women gave an architectural tour in the village Monday, May 31, sponsored by Otsego 2000 and the Cooperstown Graduate Program, where Falk is a professor. About 60 people were on two 90-minute trolley tours through the village Monday afternoon. Falk said a similar tour of Oneonta will take place sometime in the future. (Greg Klein/AllOTSEGO.com)

Inside The Paper

Student News

Sports

Outlaws to return for 2021, home opener June 4

From state title to college hoops, Lambert looks for his shot

Perspectives

The Old Badger: Automobiles led to the last of the Mohican

LGBTQ+ rights are still fragile

LETTERS

Editors Policy

New York must address rural EMS issues before a crisis occurs

COLUMNS

BERKSON: Whistling with my fingers, thinking of songs

History Columns

Bound Volumes: June 3, 2021

Hometown History: June 3, 2021

OBITUARIES

Major Richard (Dick) Bratton

Joseph S. Harris

Summer Dreams

Keith Haring: Radiant Vision

Best Bets

Staff Dining Picks

