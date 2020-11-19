This Week, Nov. 19-20, 2020

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
Nov. 19-20, 2020
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
SUNY-O REOPENING
Plan: Catch Virus Before It Can Spread
75 Faculty Sign Petition Challenging Plan
EDITORIAL: Unite In Making Plan Work
FRONT PAGE
CCS’ COVID Outbreak Quarantines Herzigs
SQSPCA Animal Shelter Dreams Coming True
Zakrevsky: Otsego Now Seeks To Keep Ioxus
LETTERS
KUZMINSKI: Sanctuaries Recipes For Anarchy
TALLMAN: CFD Foregoes Donations In Pandemic
COLUMNS
BERKSON: With A Slice Of The Shovel
STERNBERG: One Word Capture Mood: Sad
PLACE: Protect Your Family, Protect Everyone’s
PHOTO COMMENT: Let Old Glory Fly Full-Staffed
AllOTSEGO.life
Bye, Bye! Big Tree Off To Rockefeller Center
Cooperstown Readies For Virtual Christmas
In Oneonta, Santa, Other Staples Virtual
HISTORY COLUMNS
HOMETOWN HISTORY, Nov. 19, 2020
OBITUARIES
Irma D. Cortese, 75; Pursued Insurance Career In Dallas
Barbara Jean Duesler, 83; Charter Member Of CV EMT