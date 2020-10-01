This Week, Oct. 1-2, 2020

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
Oct. 1-2, 2020
Trustee Mac Benton Wins Another Term
3 At Bassett Found COVID-19 Positive
Bassett CEO’s Aim: Knit Network Together
For Sheriff, Son’s Investigation Not Over
Museum Hosts Safer, Longer Celebration
Governor Appoints Casale To Election Board
Repeat Offenders Have Oneonta On Edge
It’s Beginning To Look Less Like Halloween
Trustees, Launch ‘Year Of Cooperstownian’
KLINE: Law-Abiding Citizens, Criminals Different
NORTHRUP: Don’t Back ‘Gun Sanctuary’ Idea
DUNCAN: COVID-19, Smoke? Let’s Try Better Way
SEWARD: There’s Trouble At Nursing Homes
BERKSON: Surviving War, Years Of Tranquility
MORGAN McREYNOLDS: Fear Of Swimming
LEAGUE: How To Vote In Presidential Election
AllOTSEGO.life
Apple’s Help Preserve Gartung Family Heritage
Colman’s Spirit Of Public Service Lives Here
HOMETOWN HISTORY, Oct. 1, 2020