This Week, Oct. 1-2, 2020

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

Oct. 1-2, 2020

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Democratic Cooperstown Village Trustee MacGuire Benton receives a congratulatory hug from Republican challenger Mary Margaret Robbins after the incumbent held on to his seat in the Tuesday, Sept. 25, runoff election by a vote of 343-308.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

Trustee Mac Benton Wins Another Term

3 At Bassett Found COVID-19 Positive

Bassett CEO’s Aim: Knit Network Together

For Sheriff, Son’s Investigation Not Over

Museum Hosts Safer, Longer Celebration

Governor Appoints Casale To Election Board

Repeat Offenders Have Oneonta On Edge

It’s Beginning To Look Less Like Halloween

EDITORIAL

Trustees, Launch ‘Year Of Cooperstownian’

Was Polling Place Big Enough?

LETTERS

KLINE: Law-Abiding Citizens, Criminals Different

NORTHRUP: Don’t Back ‘Gun Sanctuary’ Idea

DUNCAN: COVID-19, Smoke? Let’s Try Better Way

COLUMNS

SEWARD: There’s Trouble At Nursing Homes

BERKSON: Surviving War, Years Of Tranquility

MORGAN McREYNOLDS: Fear Of Swimming

LEAGUE: How To Vote In Presidential Election

AllOTSEGO.life

Apple’s Help Preserve Gartung Family Heritage

Colman’s Spirit Of Public Service Lives Here

HISTORY COLUMNS

HOMETOWN HISTORY, Oct. 1, 2020 

BOUND VOLUMES, Oct. 2, 2020

