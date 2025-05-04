TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, May 5

Collaborative Orchestral Concert

with SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College

MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “SUNY-Hartwick Orchestra Concert.” Presented by the Hartwick College Department of Music. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

HEARING—9 a.m. State University of New York Board of Trustees Public Hearing. Concerned individuals share testimonies and statements on university-related issues. Registration required. Presented via Zoom by the State University of New York. trustees@suny.edu

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pork chops, sweet potatoes, broccoli and mandarin oranges. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for homeschool families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

DISCUSSION—3-5 p.m. “Current Events Discussion Group.” Held each Monday. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1067808248/

ART WORKSHOP—4-6 p.m. “Watercolor.” Presented by Marilyn Roveland, who has been teaching watercolor for 25+ years. Fees apply; registration required. All materials included. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR