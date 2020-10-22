Turkey Trot 5K Goes Virtual, Honors Late Founder John Hayen

ONEONTA – Helios Care’s annual Turkey Trot 5K race will go virtual this Thanksgiving, with the 10-day run dedicated to the memory of founder John Hayen, who helped plan and support the event in the years before his passing earlier this month.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend John Hayen. Many will miss him and his passionate spirit,” said Kelly McGraw, Helios Care’s Director of Access and Turkey Trot Event Director. “Dedicating the 2020 race to John will allow Helios Care to show our gratitude for the enthusiasm he brought to this event and his advocacy on behalf of hospice care.”

Registered participants will be able to run or walk any time, any place from Friday – Monday, Nov. 20 – 30. If desired, registered participants can download a virtual mobile app which automatically tracks pace, distance and overall time, and provides the option of automatically uploading results.

Runners/walkers are encouraged to share pictures and results through the event’s website and Facebook page. All posts will be entered into prize drawings. Those registered by November 2nd will be guaranteed a long-sleeved race T-shirt.

Since 2013, the Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving tradition for hundreds of families and community members and has always been an opportunity to honor and remember loved ones. A virtual event allows families and friends to safely gather virtually while continuing the tradition of the Turkey Trot despite the pandemic.

For more information and to register go to www.hospice5k.com or contact Kelly McGraw or Alicia Fish at 607-432-6773.