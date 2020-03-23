Week By Week, All-Star Village Will Chart 2020

FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW IN THIS WEEK’S

HOMETOWN ONEONTA, FREEMAN’S JOURNAL

WEST ONEONTA – Marty Patton, owner of Cooperstown All-Star Village, today announced the youth-baseball park has put together a flexible plan that may allow it to function through the 2020 season.

“We have decided to make a decision regarding the 2020 tournament… four weeks in advance of each week,” Patton wrote in a public letter. Players’ families and coaches will then be advised if the tournaments will happen the weeks they are registered.

This week-by-week approach contrasts with Cooperstown Dreams Park’s decision to cancel the 2020 season outright.

Reached in Salisbury, N.C., Linda Presutti, Dreams Park president, today expressed regret at the impact that decision will have on the players and community. She referred further questions to Mike Walter, the company’s COO.

Governor Cuomo has said the coronavirus influx may peak in 45 days, which would see a decline beginning in early May, a month before the youth-baseball tournament players would arrive.