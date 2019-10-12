Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › With Percussion Heavy ‘Fanfare’, Conductor Watson Leads CSO With Percussion Heavy ‘Fanfare’, Conductor Watson Leads CSO 10/12/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News With Percussion Heavy ‘Fanfare’, Conductor Watson Leads CSO Dr.Carolyn Watson, the second guest conductor hopeful for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, took to the stage tonight in the Hunt Union Ballroom. Here she conducts Jennifer Higdon’s “Fanfare Ritmico.” The third conductor, Maciej Żółtowski, will conduct the third concert on November 16, 2019 at 7:30pm. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: CSO Announces 3 Conductor Finalists Heavy Snow LikelyThroughout Night First CSO Conductor Finalist Takes The Baton