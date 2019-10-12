By: Ian Austin  10/12/2019  11:38 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsWith Percussion Heavy ‘Fanfare’, Conductor Watson Leads CSO

With Percussion Heavy ‘Fanfare’, Conductor Watson Leads CSO

 10/12/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

With Percussion Heavy ‘Fanfare’,

Conductor Watson Leads CSO

Dr.Carolyn Watson, the second guest conductor hopeful for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, took to the stage tonight in the Hunt Union Ballroom. Here she conducts Jennifer Higdon’s “Fanfare Ritmico.” The third conductor, Maciej Żółtowski, will conduct the third concert on November 16, 2019 at 7:30pm. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.