HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAR. 10

GUEST CONDUCTOR – 7:30 p.m. 3 candidates compete for YOUR vote at the Annual Cabaret Concert featuring the Mambo Kings. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-2670 or visit catskillsymphony.net/how-to-help/volunteer.html

CRAYON CARNIVAL – 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Enjoy food, games, prizes gift basket raffle, the “Cake Walk” the Junior Cupcake Boss Competition, displays from Oneonta World of Learning, more to support the PTA. Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Save lives, donate blood or platelets. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BOTTLE DRIVE – 9 a.m. Please have clean/returnable bottles & cans on the curb or visible from the street. Support Cooperstown Boy Scouts. Call Bruce, 267-6730, for info.

PAINTFEST – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bring the family to paint in a variety of ways themed around Earth, Wind, Fire, & Water. Cost, $7.50/child. FoxCare Center, 1 Foxcare Dr., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

SHOP & SIP – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Joseph L. Popp Jr. Butterfly Conservatory has partnered with the Underground Attic to raise funds to the critters warm this winter. Shop at the Underground Attic, 273 Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.gofundme.com/keeptheanimalswarm to support the conservatory.

GRANGE MEETING – 11 a.m. Includes woodworking, quilting, needlework, photography contests. Lunch served at Noon, followed by Pomona Lecturers program, theme of “The Sound of Music,” at 1. Westville Grange Hall, 2654 Co. Hwy. 35, Schenevus. E-mail 755ritchey@frontiernet.net

SNOWSHOE HIKE – Noon – 4:30 p.m. Walk to Mud Lake past a scenic ravine & waterfall, learn tales about the land with Steve Kent. Bring your own snowshoes, water, snack, weather appropriate clothing. Riddell State Park, Davenport. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/snowshoe-hike-to-mud-lake-riddell-state-park/

OPERA – 12:55 p.m. See Rossini’s “Semiramide” streaming live from The Met. Tickets, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org/index.php/shows/metropolitan-opera-in-hd/

MUSICAL – 1 p.m. Edmeston Central School spring musical “Seussical”. Edmeston Central School Auditorium, 11 North St., Edmeston. Call 607-965-8931 or visit www.edmestoncentralschool.net

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Join other writers to help improve your craft. Hosted by published author, Jennifer Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

MUSICAL – 7 p.m. Edmeston Central School spring musical “Seussical”. Edmeston Central School Auditorium, 11 North St., Edmeston. Call 607-965-8931 or visit www.edmestoncentralschool.net

