HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 13

FIND HOLY WEEK SERVICES HERE!

HISTORY PRESENTATION – 6:30 p.m. Tom Heitz opens history season with some stories from WWI about shell shocked aviators recovering at Bassett Hospital and the good-natured hijinks they got into with the Cooperstown community. Event is free and open to all. Includes light refreshments. Kinney Memorial Library, Co. Rt. 11, Hartwick. Info, Deb Mackenzie, President Otsego County Historical Association, (607)293-6635

ART RECEPTION – 5-7 p.m. Opening of “Off Your Walls: A Tribute to Lisa Rodewald” and “The Fabric of Life: Textiles From

Around the World” art exhibits. Cooperstown Art Associeation. Info, www.cooperstownart.com

THEATER – 8 p.m. “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” by William Shakespeare. The classic story of mistaken identity and love is adapted by the Hartwick College Theater Arts Department to the setting of a 1980s night club. Admission, $5 students, $10 public. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info/reservations, call (607)431-4227 or email theatre@hartwicki.edu. Additional info, Alyssa Fox at foxa@hartwick.edu

LA LECHE NURSERY – 10 a.m. Where mothers can breast feed their children among like minded mothers. Downstairs Nursery, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, (607)638-9058 or visit www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*otsego.county

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Learn to manage your time and money with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Limited space, registration required. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

LA LECHE NURSERY – 5 p.m. Where mothers can breast feed their children among like minded mothers. Church of Christ, 52 Linden Ave., Cooperstown. Info, (607)638-9058 or visit www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*otsego.county

CANVAS & CORKS – 6 p.m. Paint and sip a beverage with artist Susan Jones Kenyon. Cost $75. The Otesaga, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. Info, www.otesaga.com/events

TOASTMASTERS – 6:15-7:30 p.m. Come practice your public speaking in a supportive environment. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org

VR EXPERIENCE – 6:30-8 p.m. Learn how you can use your phone to visit famous places like the Eiffel tower. Huntinton Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/calendar/

WORD THURSDAY – 7-9 p.m. Featuring readings by Richard J. Newman, Poet, and Matthew J. Spirent, Poet. Bright Hill Literacy Center, 94 Church Street, Treadwell. Info, www.brighthillpress.org

HARDY LECTURE – 7 p.m. “Countering Terrorism: No Simple Solutions” presented by Dr. Gary LaFree. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College Oneonta. Info, Tim Findley at findleyt@hartwick.edu

RED DRAGON READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Featuring Marc Neison, author of SCHOOLHOUSE: Lessons on Love & Landscape and winner of the Raymond Carver Short Story Award. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Info, www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp

