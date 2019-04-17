By: Jim Kevlin  04/17/2019  9:47 am
AllOTSEGOTHIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS, April 18-19, 2019

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS, April 18-19, 2019

 04/17/2019    AllOTSEGO

<script><script>

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 18 – 19, 2019

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

HOW SWEET IT IS! Jacob Russell raises his fist in triumph after he and Patrick Dewey completed the Boston Marathon Monday in 3:28:53, in the top 30 percent of runners overall. The two are running pals from their Cooperstown Central days. Jacob is graduating from Harvard next month, and Patrick from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. (Max Prager photo/Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com)

OTSEGO CHAMBER’S 

BEST of the BEST

LES GRUMMONS, Distinguished Citizen

PATHFINDER VILLAGE, Distinguished Business

FRONT PAGE

2 Oneontas Dip Toe Into Geothermal

Bassett Doctor Leads Top MD Association

Russell, Dewey In Top 30% In Boston Marathon

B&B Owner Drowns As Car Runs Into Lake

New CSO Executive Seasoned On Opera Stage

Work Begins On Doubleday Redo

Work Beings On Main  St. Finale

4-Year Maximum Sentence In Girl’s Death

EDITORIAL 

Brainy, Creative Execs Secure County Future

COLUMNS

KUZMINSKI: Guaranteed National Income?

FROM EPA: Say, What IS Geothermal?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

PERDUE: Church Programs Serve Kids, Moms

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: April 18, 2019

HOMETOWN History: April 19, 2019

IN MEMORIAM

John Smirk, 75; Cooperstown B&B Owner

Donald Hill, 79; Expert In Southern Music

Douglas Silvernail, 78; Worked For Jeweler

Susan Schultes, 70; School Nurse, EMT Captain

PEOPLE

Emphemera Abounds, And Much More

CCS Grad Pioneer Ear Procedure

5 Locals Graduate From SUNY Delhi

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

ISSUU ONLINE EDITIONS

 

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.