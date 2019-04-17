THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS, April 18-19, 2019

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 18 – 19, 2019
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
OTSEGO CHAMBER’S
BEST of the BEST
LES GRUMMONS, Distinguished Citizen
PATHFINDER VILLAGE, Distinguished Business
FRONT PAGE
2 Oneontas Dip Toe Into Geothermal
Bassett Doctor Leads Top MD Association
Russell, Dewey In Top 30% In Boston Marathon
B&B Owner Drowns As Car Runs Into Lake
New CSO Executive Seasoned On Opera Stage
Work Beings On Main St. Finale
4-Year Maximum Sentence In Girl’s Death
EDITORIAL
Brainy, Creative Execs Secure County Future
COLUMNS
KUZMINSKI: Guaranteed National Income?
FROM EPA: Say, What IS Geothermal?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
PERDUE: Church Programs Serve Kids, Moms
HISTORY COLUMNS
BOUND VOLUMES: April 18, 2019
HOMETOWN History: April 19, 2019
IN MEMORIAM
John Smirk, 75; Cooperstown B&B Owner
Donald Hill, 79; Expert In Southern Music
Douglas Silvernail, 78; Worked For Jeweler
Susan Schultes, 70; School Nurse, EMT Captain
PEOPLE
Emphemera Abounds, And Much More
CCS Grad Pioneer Ear Procedure
5 Locals Graduate From SUNY Delhi
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO
ISSUU ONLINE EDITIONS