31 New Cases At SUNY; 2 More Arise in Community

Bond: ‘Now Is Not The Time To Socialize.’

ONEONTA – 29 more SUNY Oneonta students have reported positive COVID tests on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56 at the college alone, according to Heidi Bond, public health director, Otsego County Department of Health.

Additionally, a sixth teen from the reported gathering last weekend has tested positive, and another new case popped up, with no connection to either cluster.

“It is extremely important that students remember that now is not the time to socialize,” wrote Bond in her daily briefing. “No one should be “hanging out” with friends. You should only socialize with those you live with. It takes personal responsibility along with public health measures to stop the spread of this outbreak.”