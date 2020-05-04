All Star Village Cancels Week I Of 2020 Season

Owner Marty Patton Vows: Nothing

Will Happen As Long As There’s Risk

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Cooperstown All Star Village has cancelled its youth baseball tournament for the week of June 6, Week One of its 2020 season, proprietor Marty Patton said this morning.

A letter to the 70 teams scheduled for the first week will be going out later this week.

For now, he said, the idea is to continue to cancel a month in advance, week by week, in hopes of being able to hold at least some of the tournaments later in the summer, depending on how the coronavirus threat plays out.

“To the local community, I just say this: Brenda and I have lived here most of our lives. We would never risk our community or those wonderful people who are coming from all over to visit,” Patton said.

FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK’S FREEMAN’S, HOMETOWN

“Our reason behind this is, simply: we didn’t know enough back then to pull the plug,” he said.

With the Cooperstown Dreams Park in Hartwick Seminary cancelling its 2020 season on March 20, and the Baseball Hall of Fame last week delaying this year’s Induction of superstar Derek Jeter until 2021, Patton’s All Star Village is the baseball sector’s remaining hope that as least some of this summer’s business can be salvaged.

“I’m saddened that we probably aren’t going to play baseball,” he said. “Businesses in the community that depend on this would be taking a big hit.”