City Committee Lauded By NY Conference Of Mayors

ONEONTA – The city’s “Survive, Then Thrive” committee has awarded the “Local Government Achievement Award” by the NYS Conference of Mayors for their work in seeking grants, planning events and strengthening partnerships for both the present and the “post-COVID” world.

“In March, I called upon 6 people to form a committee to identify strategies for Oneonta businesses to Survive, then Thrive,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “Fifty more people – you – volunteered to join and give of their time and skills. Both Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta provided support. Thank you to all.”

“I want to commend the City of Oneonta for this excellent program,” said NYCOM President Rich David, Mayor of the City of Binghamton. “This award recognizes that local officials are continuing to work diligently to improve their communities and the quality-of-life for their residents in efficient and innovative ways. The Survive Then Thrive Program will benefit the City of Oneonta for years to come. Congratulations to Mayor Herzig on a job well done.”

The committee created several sub-committees, including Promotion, Finance, Communications, Marketing, Infrastructure, Census, Public Spaces, and a Town-Gown Work Group. They sought more than $100,000 in grants for downtown businesses, a renewed partnership with SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick college and a post-COVID marketing plan.

Additionally, the committees identified weaknesses, including as housing and internet accessibility, that affect the entire Oneonta community.

As for the award from NYCOM, this one’s for you,” said Herzig. “The best is still to come.”