HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Discuss Conservation With Audubon Society 04-24-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 24

AUDUBON SOCIETY – 10 a.m. – Noon. Get your questions in Q&A session with the Delaware-Otsego Audubon society board members. Topics on everything from the society in general to birding to effects of lead ammunition. Presented as part of OCCA’s online Earth Festival. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

SPRING CLEANING – Collect litter around the city of Oneonta to give the city a spring pick-me-up. Each full bag gets a raffle ticket for gift certificates to Latte Lounge and Nina’s Pizza. Kings Kakery will also be providing treats to those who drop of full bags (first come, first serve). Bags can be dropped at 56 Center St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/

BLOOD DRIVE – 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

VIRTUAL TOUR – 10 a.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘The World of Jan Brett’ which features over 70 original paintings from her books as well as a live reading. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FOREST HIKE – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join Liz Mundy, OCCA volunteer & ADK Conservation Chair, for Earth Festival hike in Arnold Lake State Forest. Driving directions to the trail head will be provided in the parking lot at the Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. Text 607-287-4395 to sign up or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

RECYCLING – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Drive thru drop off event for this years Earth Festival. Check list online for what will be accepted. Includes document shredding, polystyrene pick-up, toothpaste tubes, pens, planet green materials including some electronics, & glass. Drop off at The Meadows, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/earth-festival/

SNEAK PEEK – 1 – 3 p.m. Celebrate Grange month with a peek at the Pierstown Grange after some foundation work. Pierstown Grange, Wedderspoon Hollow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-264-3069.

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

BEETHOVEN CONVERSATIONS – 7 p.m. Tune in for musical soiree ‘The Heiligenstadt Testament – The Struggle Against Fate’ featuring pre-recorded presentation on Beethoven followed by live Q&A session with Maciej Żółtowski, Music Director. Q&A limited to 10 patrons. Please RSVP. Presented by The Catskill Symphony Orchestra. E-mail cso@oneonta.edu to rsvp.