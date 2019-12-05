HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Family sponsors should drop gifts at The Freeman’s Journal Office in Cooperstown or at The Salvation Army in Oneonta. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Catskill Choral Society presents Songs of Christmas From Many Lands featuring CCS Youth and Childrens Choirs with Dr. G. Roberts Kolb conducting. Cost, $22/adult at door. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-431-6060.

OPEN STUDIO – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Celebrate, see what weavers have been making. Enjoy refreshments, find overrun fabrics, scarves, blankets, more. Take home a piece of woven history. Thistle Hill Weavers, 143 Baxter Rd., Cherry Valley. 518-284-2729 or visit thistlehillweavers.com

HOLIDAY GREENS – 10 a.m. Find beautiful centerpieces, wreaths to fill home with Christmas spirit followed by luncheon from Oneonta Federated Garden Club. St. James Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

SPOT LIGHT – 11:30 a.m. Celebrate Nationals 2019 World Series through special guided tour of exhibit Autumn Glory led by Hall of Fame Curator. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/autumn-glory-19?date=0

SANTA VISIT – 3 – 6 p.m. Bring the kids to visit with Santa, tell him their Christmas wishes, enjoy free hot chocolate & cookies. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.wearecooperstown.com/events/santa-at-the-cooperstown-christmas-cottage-see-schedule-for-times/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate art exhibit by Richard Birkett, mixed media clocks, Joseph T. Muehl, finely crafted wooden furniture, Colin Weeks, Janky Painting. Features live music by Theodore Finkle & Karl Raacke. On display through 12/22. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/art-richard-birkett-joseph-t-muehl-janky-painting/?instance_id=1152

HOLIDAY WALK/DINNER – 5 p.m. Take a candlelight walk through Beaver Pond Nature Trail followed by dinner with Santa. Includes cookie decorating, holiday crafts, more. Lakeview Room, Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Rd. 31, Cooperstown. 607-547-8662 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 5 p.m. Celebrate, meet the artists of “The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show” at free, public reception. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314, ext. 110 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SANTA VISIT – 5:30 p.m. Bring the kids for reading of holiday story with Santa followed by pictures, cookie decorating. Bring your own camera. All ages welcome. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WREATHE CLASS – 6 p.m. Use fresh evergreens, berries, ribbons, more to make holiday wreathes. RSVP required, cost $30/person. Hartwick Community Center, 450 Co. Rd. 11, Hartwick. E-mail branchandbloomny@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/branchandbloomny/

BALLET – 7 p.m. Classic ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ performed by Fokine Ballet Company. General admission, $20/person. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-6290 or visit deckerschoolofballet.org/site/fokine-ballet-company/

PLANETARIUM – 7 – 8 p.m. Public night at updated planetarium featuring multimedia experience presented by SUNY Oneonta staff, faculty, students. Free, tickets required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Fun group dance to music by Tailwind with caller Robby Poulette. 1st Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8164 or visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com