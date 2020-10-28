HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Horror Stories From The Museum 10-29-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

HORROR AT MUSEUM – 6 p.m. Enjoy evening of spooky stories from students, faculty, & staff. Will feature readings and performances of original, classic tales of horror and the macabre. Presented by Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/yagermuseum/ for info.

VOTE – Noon – 8 p.m. Early Voting open. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for info.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

MOBILE COACH – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Stop by at mobile cancer screening coach for free mammograms, more for women over 40 with no insurance or underinsured. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 1-888-345-0225 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/mobile-cancer-screening-coach

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – Noon – 1 p.m. Hop on Zoom to meet local employers who are hiring, enjoy resume presentation by CDO Workforce, more. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 1:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

ASK THE EXPERT – 2 p.m. Learn about the preservation & documentation of historic baseballs in the museums collection. Q&A session in the Zoom chat function as time allows. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-Baseball-and-Bubble-Gum?date=0

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Explore historic village by lantern light and learn about the ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ Tours leave at half hour intervals to 8. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1534 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

ESCAPE ROOM – 6:30 p.m. Join resident game master for fun game with friends to escape from haunted toy store. Use your wits and imagination to survive 90 minute online game. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

PRESENTATION– 7 p.m. ‘Local Edible & Toxic Plants.’ Learn about the local plants you can eat & use and the ones you definitely should not. Free, registration required. Presented by A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.facebook.com/AJReadSDC/