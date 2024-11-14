News Briefs: November 14, 2024

NAACP Hosts Film Screening

ONEONTA—A free showing of “The Central Park Five,” a film by Ken Burns, David McMahon and Sarah Burns, sponsored by the Oneonta Area NAACP, will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street.

In 1989, five Black and Latino teenagers were arrested and later convicted of raping a white woman in New York City’s Central Park. They spent between 6-13 years in prison before a serial rapist confessed to the crime, and their convictions were overturned.

Set against a backdrop of a city beset by violence and racial tension, this film tells the story of that crime, the rush to judgement by the police, a media clamoring for sensational stories, an outraged public, and the five lives upended by this miscarriage of justice.

FCO Plays Fenimore Farm

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will present its December concert at Fenimore Farm, formerly known as The Farmers’ Museum, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. It will include works by Vivaldi and Geminiani, as well as a Christmas carol sing-along. Concertgoers who present their programs at the box office will receive a 10 percent discount for Fenimore Farm’s Glimmer Nights feature, which will open at 5 p.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit fenimore-orchestra.org.

Hospice Turkey Trot Slated

ONEONTA—Helios Care’s 12th annual Turkey Trot for Hospice 5K Walk and Run will begin at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 28. It follows on the heels of last year’s record turnout of about 950 walkers and runners. Participants of all ages are invited to join the fun onsite or through a virtual option. To register and secure a commemorative shirt, visit hospice5k.com. All proceeds will support Helios Care’s work with palliative care patients and their families in Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties. For more information, or to inquire about sponsorships, visit helioscare.org/events or call (607) 432-6773.

Indie Rock Concert Is Friday

COOPERSTOWN—Indie rock band Annie in the Water will perform in the Cooperstown Concerts series at The Otesaga Hotel at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15. The group takes inspiration from rock, soul, funk, reggae, and hip-hop to create an eclectic and unique sound. They will also celebrate the release of their latest album, “Things to Do,” which explores their deep connection to Upstate New York. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.cooperstownconcerts.org.

Physical Loss Loans Available

NEW YORK STATE—The USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced that low-interest physical loss loans are available to help producers with damaged or destroyed property, including essential farm buildings, real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay. These loans come in response to the excessive rain, wind and flash flooding of August 5-10. Applications are due by Tuesday, July 1, 2025. For more information, visit https://lat.fpac.usda.gov/.

Literacy, Career Event Planned

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Community Literacy Partnership’s inaugural Literacy and Career Extravaganza will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, November 17 at Richfield Springs Central School. It is intended to promote an early foundation of reading, language development, and listening skills for local children and families. Check-in and a “passport” featuring a free book coupon will be available from 12:30-12:50 p.m., followed by a magic show from 1-1:30. Twelve area professionals will present on their careers from 1:30-3 p.m., with enough time for each family to view four 20-minute interactive presentations. Children can have their “passports” stamped at each station, then submit them for a prize drawing. The day will end with a Scholastic Book Fair in the elementary library from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Stefanik Named Ambassador

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President-elect Donald Trump named New York Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik as his intended nominee for ambassador to the United Nations on Monday, November 11. This Cabinet- and National Security Council-level position oversees all U.S. interaction with the international organization. Pending Senate approval, Stefanik will presumably step into her new role on Monday, January 12. She recently won re-election to a sixth term in the House of Representatives, where she represents a North Country district that has included the northern part of Otsego County since the decennial redistricting.

“During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination,” Stefanik said in a statement. “I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

Heating Assistance Offered

NEW YORK—U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $360 million in federal funding to lower heating costs through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP will help thousands of low-income households afford energy bills and make cost-effective repairs to their heating systems this winter. To apply for assistance, visit energyhelp.us or call toll-free at 1 (866) 674-6327.

DoL Releases New Guidance

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Labor issued a comprehensive new guidance to help employers better protect outdoor workers during heavy precipitation and wildfire smoke hazards on Friday, November 1. It builds on previous efforts to ensure the safety of New York workers in extreme weather, including guidelines on extreme heat. The state has experienced extreme weather during this time of year in the past, including Hurricane Sandy in late October of 2012. The new guideline urges employers to monitor weather and air quality alerts, provide PPE and safety training, and ensure rest breaks in safe areas. For more information, visit www.dol.ny.gov.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Returns to Area Price Choppers

SCHENECTADY—Market 32/Price Chopper will once again host the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle holiday fundraiser at all 130 of its stores, continuing a partnership that has lasted for more than 35 years. Last year’s drive raised nearly $580,000.00 for critical services in local communities. The campaign will run through Tuesday, December 24.

Animal Funds Available

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture announced more than $10.4 million in new funding for infrastructure upgrades at animal shelters, rescues and humane societies. This is the seventh round of funding for the state Companion Animal Capital Fund, a first-in-the-nation initiative that has supported nearly 100 projects statewide since 2017. Applicants must provide at least 10 percent of total project costs. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

For more information, or to apply, visit agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0342-companion-animal-capital-projects-fund.