By: Staff  03/10/2022  2:22 pm

This Week – 03-10-22

 03/10/2022    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

March 10, 2022

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Spot the local luminaries! Nearly the full cast and crew of “A Roadhouse Coup” pose after shooting the cocktail party scene at Oneonta’s Masonic Lodge. Filmmaker Lori Bailey told a Cooperstown gathering on March 8 she hopes to have the feature-length film complete in time for a September premier. See story on page 6.

FRONT PAGE

Cooperstown Central enlists MMA champ, Iraq war vet in anti-bullying strategy

Inside The Paper

Rep. Delgado brings SBA head to Cooperstown for tour, talks

Richfield Springs ready to build youth sports complex

Otego geologist shares his views on an Interstate sign’s misnomer

‘Eva Coo’ feature on track for fall release

Sonny Landreth, Cindy Cashdollar set Otesaga Concert Date

Green Cow still open, but moooooves to Hartwick

Perspectives

Editorial

Taking on Bullies

COLUMNS

Wabbit season

Youth mental health needs in Otsego County

History Column

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Editors Policy

OBITUARIES

David W. Brenner

Thomas M. Hughson

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *