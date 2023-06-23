THIS WEEK: 06-15-23

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 15, 2023
Front Page
Springfield Announces 2023 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal
Long-forgotten Mementos Unpack Soldier’s Personal, Military History
County Clarifies Emergency Declaration
Inside
Annual Symposium Draws Baseball Scholars from Around the Country
Del-Chen-O Women’s Bar Association Celebrates Judge Lucy Bernier
Splash Path 5K a Colorful Success, Raises $30K
Locals: People & Businesses in the News, June 15, 2023
‘Sons of Baseball’ Author To Speak
Walsh Begins Another Charity Through-Hike
News in Brief
Editorial
Columns
She Partial Observer: Smoke and the Hidden Threat to Public Health
The Partial Observer: Assault Weaponry Has No Place with Citizenry
News From the Noteworthy: Community-wide Giving Day Will Benefit Nonprofits
Father’s Day Remembrances: ‘A Sky View of Dad’
First Impressions: Glimmerglass Geared for Great Season
Bound Volumes
Hometown History: June 15, 2023
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Edward William Stack
Calendar of Events
Exclusive to AllOtsego.com
Joe Torre Appointed to NBHoF Board
Accident Victim in Critical Condition