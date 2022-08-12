This Week: 08-11-22

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
August 11, 2022
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Eagle Rescued at Brookwood Point
FRONT PAGE
Harmful Algae Bloom in Otsego Lake
Inside The Paper
Cooperstown Law Enforcement Helps Special Olympics
SUNY Oneonta Names New Chief of Police
Robin and Linda Williams Return to Hyde Hall
The Power of the Pack at Glimmerglass
Perspectives
Editorial
Columns
NOTEWORTHY: The Community Arts Network of Oneonta
BERKSON: Little Caesar Hits The Highway
Letters
MUEHL: Retraction and a Public Apology
NORTHRUP: Glimmerglass Triumph
BOUND VOLUMES
Bound Volumes: August 11, 2022