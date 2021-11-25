By: Reporter  11/25/2021  1:00 pm
AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK 11-25-21

 11/25/2021    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

November 25, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Committee members and volunteers hard at work at the November 21
gathering include, clockwise from back row left, Meg Tillapaugh, Sharon Chase, Claire Satriano, Bob Satriano, Molly Toulson, Becket Toulson, Dunham Toulson, Rosanne Murray, and Melissa Barry.

FRONT PAGE

                                 

Worcester, Schenevus merger up for December 1 vote

Inside The Paper

News briefs

All in the family for decorations

History Day comes alive with Cooperstown Grad Program leadership

Photos: Cooperstown Christmas Committee volunteers make the season bright

Oneonta warming site at capacity

‘Porch pirates’ on the hunt for holiday shipping booty

Park Friends prep Cooperstown’s Badger Park for ice skating fun

Perspectives

Editorial

Small business, every day

COLUMNS

A string of Merls: … puzzles that entertain

COVID and kids: disparate strategies point to need for vaccine

News from the noteworthy

The Farmers’ Museum brings ‘lantern tours’ back for another December

Life Sketches

History Columns

Bound Volumes

LETTERS

Editors Policy

John A. Rudy

Gary A. Wehner

SPORTS

A-Rod, “Big Papi” lead the ballot for next year’s Baseball Hall of Fame ceremonies

OBITUARIES

Brian Lee Marshall

Bruce E. Bachanas

Angelina F. Richards 

Dolores S. Coleman

Barry W. Macewicz

Louise Clark Hulse

CALENDAR

Happenin’ Otsego

 

